FY2021 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Boosted by Analyst

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

MS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

NYSE MS opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,099,965 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67,419 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 145,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

