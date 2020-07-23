FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Amazon.com, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued on Sunday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $40.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $40.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3,800.00 target price on the stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,099.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,792.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,263.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.