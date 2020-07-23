Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.57 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

HTA stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.07 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,535. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

