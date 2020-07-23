Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post sales of $90.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.34 million and the highest is $99.71 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $82.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $426.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.09 million to $450.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $457.73 million, with estimates ranging from $386.79 million to $541.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.58 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 60.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLNG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Golar LNG stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

