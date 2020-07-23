$545.21 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report $545.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.87 million to $753.47 million. First Solar reported sales of $584.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.75. First Solar has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $379,219.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,549 shares in the company, valued at $840,802.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,654 shares of company stock worth $1,466,458 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $335,793,000 after purchasing an additional 816,445 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,952,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,586,000 after purchasing an additional 350,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,471,000 after purchasing an additional 385,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,392,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,280,000 after purchasing an additional 66,511 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,539 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

