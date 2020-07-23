$179.60 Million in Sales Expected for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will post $179.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.90 million to $180.22 million. Globant reported sales of $157.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $759.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $745.21 million to $767.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $941.78 million, with estimates ranging from $909.70 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock opened at $170.17 on Thursday. Globant has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $171.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 116.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.84 and a 200-day moving average of $121.91.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

