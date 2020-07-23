Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $598.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) to announce sales of $598.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $597.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $602.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $521.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,859,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $101,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,184,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,495,000 after buying an additional 352,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,818,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,694,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,207,000 after buying an additional 130,623 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,694,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,460,000 after purchasing an additional 222,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $134.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

