Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to post $62.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.15 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $44.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $255.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.35 million to $255.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $346.67 million, with estimates ranging from $319.46 million to $420.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 30,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,078.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $110,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,640,132.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 472,445 shares of company stock worth $7,016,224 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $109,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $112,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $165,000.

Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

