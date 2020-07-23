Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Brokerages predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

In related news, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $493,298.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,607.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $102.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

