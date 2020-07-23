Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.66 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce sales of $13.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.64 million to $14.90 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $17.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $56.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.47 million to $60.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $63.44 million, with estimates ranging from $60.43 million to $67.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on GAIN. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $15.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $338.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,784 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 343,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $2,636,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 86.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 247,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 114,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

