Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.66 Million

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce sales of $13.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.64 million to $14.90 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $17.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $56.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.47 million to $60.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $63.44 million, with estimates ranging from $60.43 million to $67.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on GAIN. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $15.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $338.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,784 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 343,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $2,636,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 86.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 247,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 114,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Limited Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.28 Million
Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Limited Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.28 Million
$545.21 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. This Quarter
$545.21 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. This Quarter
$179.60 Million in Sales Expected for Globant SA This Quarter
$179.60 Million in Sales Expected for Globant SA This Quarter
Fortinet Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $598.82 Million
Fortinet Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $598.82 Million
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.66 Million
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.66 Million
Pioneer Natural Resources Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion
Pioneer Natural Resources Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report