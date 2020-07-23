Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.73

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.73 and traded as high as $36.94. Anika Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 90,200 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANIK shares. Barrington Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $516.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.06 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $43,726.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 26.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 83.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.