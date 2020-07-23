Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.14

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $2.30. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 1,642,700 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SID shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.12.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the period. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
