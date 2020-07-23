Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.14

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $2.30. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 1,642,700 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SID shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.12.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.28. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the period. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

