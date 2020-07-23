Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.85

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.85 and traded as high as $23.85. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 1,049,600 shares.
LAKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.
The company has a market cap of $186.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 93,776 shares of Lakeland Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $1,992,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 162,176 shares of company stock worth $3,630,620 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 359.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.
About Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.
