Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.85

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.85 and traded as high as $23.85. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 1,049,600 shares.

LAKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

The company has a market cap of $186.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 93,776 shares of Lakeland Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $1,992,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 162,176 shares of company stock worth $3,630,620 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 359.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

