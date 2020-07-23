Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.58

Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.60. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 162,400 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,228,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 234,738 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,159 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

