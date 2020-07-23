Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.18

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.44. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 224,900 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,362,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 57,778 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 1.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 535,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 300.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,158,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 869,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the first quarter worth $735,000.

About Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

