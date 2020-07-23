Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.34

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.34 and traded as high as $9.86. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 42,600 shares trading hands.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)
Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income fund launched by Avenue Capital Group. It is managed by Avenue Capital Management II LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in loan and debt instruments. Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
