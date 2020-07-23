Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.34

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.34 and traded as high as $9.86. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 42,600 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,792,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 41,601 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income fund launched by Avenue Capital Group. It is managed by Avenue Capital Management II LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in loan and debt instruments. Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

