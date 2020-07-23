Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $134.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.66. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $419,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,038 shares of company stock worth $1,528,896. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nasdaq by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,250,000 after buying an additional 1,249,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,771,000 after acquiring an additional 427,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,703,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,366,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,760,000 after purchasing an additional 122,842 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

