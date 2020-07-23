Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $3.25. Fortress Biotech shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 574,300 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBIO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $247.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 439,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 185,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 191,481 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 7.7% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 244,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 186,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

