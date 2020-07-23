China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.82

China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.82 and traded as high as $25.33. China Fund shares last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 26,600 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in China Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in China Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 987,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,227,000 after buying an additional 97,949 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in China Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,831,000 after buying an additional 185,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in China Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

