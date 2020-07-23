SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sidoti increased their price target on SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.32). SkyWest had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $729.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in SkyWest by 33.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

