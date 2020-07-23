GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.43

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.43 and traded as high as $4.52. GLENCORE PLC/ADR shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 175,278 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

