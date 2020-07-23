Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

APH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $103.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $5,132,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.3% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,606,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

