KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGFHY. Investec cut KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KINGFISHER PLC/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.25. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

