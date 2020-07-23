World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WWE opened at $45.93 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 16,358 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $741,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,500,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,613 shares of company stock worth $3,260,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

