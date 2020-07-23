Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.44. Ferrellgas Partners shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 41,800 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (NYSE:FGP)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

