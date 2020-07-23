Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.29

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.29 and traded as high as $24.85. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF shares last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 3,600 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,633 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,590 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.