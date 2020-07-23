Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.26

Shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.26 and traded as high as $4.28. Amyris shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 825,900 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

The company has a market cap of $683.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amyris Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung acquired 3,689,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,067,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,796. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,620,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,890,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 525,606 shares in the last quarter. KPCB XII Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 234,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

