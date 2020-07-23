Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.10

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $12.10. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 323,800 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLDX. BidaskClub lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $268.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.02). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 948.81% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The company had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin acquired 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $29,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony S. Marucci acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,170 shares of company stock worth $126,778 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 410,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 53,127 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 89,083 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

