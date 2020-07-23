Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.56. Innodata shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 35,200 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Innodata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innodata stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.77% of Innodata worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

