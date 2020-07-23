Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.09. Iconix Brand Group shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 129,700 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Iconix Brand Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.45.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The brand management company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iconix Brand Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,378 shares of the brand management company’s stock after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.04% of Iconix Brand Group worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

