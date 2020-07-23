Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.45

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $7.25. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 41,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $82.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 16.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PESI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 71,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 120,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.