NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.33

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.33 and traded as high as $62.64. NVE shares last traded at $62.05, with a volume of 13,700 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut NVE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Get NVE alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.33. The company has a current ratio of 43.20, a quick ratio of 38.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.42.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 57.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in NVE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NVE by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NVE by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NVE by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in NVE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.