GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.98. GSE Systems shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 106,900 shares.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVP. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSE Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 20,380 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 80.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 76,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 33,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 12.1% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 292,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter.

GSE Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

