Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.89

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $3.50. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 595,100 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.11.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 15,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $50,631.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,185.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $46,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,313 shares in the company, valued at $837,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,073 shares of company stock worth $149,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,252,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 410,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

