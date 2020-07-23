W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.77 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 68.38% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GRA opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.29. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

In other news, VP Elizabeth C. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.21 per share, with a total value of $102,420.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,557.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Force Andrew Hudson La III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.37 per share, with a total value of $231,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,705.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

