China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Stock Price Down 24.9%

China State Construction International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) dropped 24.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00, approximately 280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China State Construction International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

About China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:SITIY)

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for China State Construction International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China State Construction International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.