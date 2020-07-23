Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PPG Industries, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for PPG Industries in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.51. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

PPG has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day moving average is $105.01. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 55.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

