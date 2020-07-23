Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) – Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.39) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.34). Raymond James currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESI. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$0.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, July 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.67.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.72. The company has a market capitalization of $128.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.38.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$383.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$385.95 million.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

