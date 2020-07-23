Visteon (VC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Visteon (NYSE:VC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Visteon to post earnings of ($2.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VC opened at $73.13 on Thursday. Visteon has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

