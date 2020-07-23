Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Worldline (WWLNF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS: WWLNF) recently:

7/22/2020 – Worldline was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2020 – Worldline had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/8/2020 – Worldline had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/8/2020 – Worldline was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/13/2020 – Worldline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

6/6/2020 – Worldline was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

WWLNF stock opened at $86.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29. Worldline SA has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $91.02.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.