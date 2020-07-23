Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.25. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Hudbay Minerals traded as high as C$4.78 and last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 445878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$329.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$365.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

