Alphabet (GOOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $42 EPS for the current fiscal year and $56 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOOG stock opened at $1,568.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,586.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,459.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,371.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,070.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,594.57.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

