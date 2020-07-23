Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.11 and last traded at $38.11, approximately 1,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

MONRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moncler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Moncler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

