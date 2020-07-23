T&D (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Shares Up 1%

T&D Holdings (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) shares shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34, 217 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Several brokerages have commented on TDHOY. Morgan Stanley downgraded T&D from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T&D from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

T&D Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TDHOY)

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

