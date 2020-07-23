Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.75 and last traded at $115.75, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.14.

ORPEA Société Anonyme operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, laundry and room cleaning, and various daily entertainment and therapeutic workshop services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.