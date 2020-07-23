Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Stock Price Up 4%

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag (OTCMKTS:TACBY)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71, approximately 220 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Separately, Citigroup raised Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66.

