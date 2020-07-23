Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.64). On average, analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.28. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This is a boost from Orchid Island Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.93%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 76.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

