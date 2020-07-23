NetScout Systems (NTCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.13 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect NetScout Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,346.00, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $29.62.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $283,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,230 shares in the company, valued at $966,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

