Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KNSL stock opened at $164.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average of $126.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $167.09.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $161,661.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,957,363.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $600,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,105.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,940 shares of company stock worth $6,150,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNSL. William Blair raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

