Integer (ITGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.20 million. Integer had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Integer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.20. Integer has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Earnings History for Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ferrellgas Partners Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39
Ferrellgas Partners Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39
Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.29
Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.29
Cache Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Cache Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Amyris Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.26
Amyris Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.26
Celldex Therapeutics Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.10
Celldex Therapeutics Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.10
Innodata Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.16
Innodata Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.16


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report