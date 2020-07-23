Integer (ITGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.20 million. Integer had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Integer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.20. Integer has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

